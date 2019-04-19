How about extending Friends of the Gardens membership?

Kudos to Gardens by the Bay on its latest launch of the Bayfront Plaza (New public spaces to expand draw of Gardens by the Bay, April 15).

Like the more than 50 million visitors who enjoyed visiting the Gardens by the Bay since its opening in 2012, my wife and I are thrilled by the addition of this new floral exhibit.

I want to applaud Gardens by the Bay chief executive Felix Loh, who at the launch of Bayfront Plaza, said: "At the end of the day, this is the people's garden... We want to make sure this is not just a place that only the wealthy or privileged can visit."

In line with this, it was announced that those in the Pioneer and Merdeka generations will enjoy free admission to the Flower Dome on the second Tuesday of every month for a year.

On that generous gesture, I would like to ask if Gardens by the Bay would consider extending the membership of many like my wife and I who have signed up as "Friends of the Gardens"?

Lim Boon Seng