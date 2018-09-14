HDB needs to look at plight of minority-race flat owners

I would like to highlight the situation I am in because of the Housing Board's Ethnic Integration Policy (Flexibility needed for minority-race flat owners, Sept 7).

I have been staying in my five-room executive maisonette flat for more than 30 years.

My children have all moved out and my wife and I have been trying unsuccessfully to sell this flat for over a year.

We are both in our early 70s and not only are we having difficulty maintaining the large flat, we also struggle to climb the stairs to get to the upper rooms. We value our privacy so leasing our spare rooms is not an option.

We see downgrading to a smaller unit as the solution as it would allow us to use whatever balance we get for our medical and other expenses.

I would like to appeal to HDB to look into our case and into those who are in a similar situation as ours, and come to an amicable solution so that individuals like us can age gracefully without being a burden to our children or the state.

William Gomez