Good that HSR project's postponed, not cancelled

Malaysia and Singapore finally signed a new agreement to postpone the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project for about two years (S'pore, KL sign deal to defer HSR; Sept 6).

Postponing the project instead of scrapping it is a wise decision.

This project will bring many benefits to Malaysia and Singapore for many years to come.

The travelling time between Malaysia and Singapore will be shorter using the HSR as compared with other vehicles.

The HSR will also ease the flow of traffic at the border. It will be the fastest and most convenient mode of transport for both Malaysians and Singaporeans.

Hopefully, work on the HSR project will be able to resume after two years without fail.

The Malaysian government by then should be able to give the green light for the HSR project to proceed without further ado.

Bobby Yeo Chek Hong