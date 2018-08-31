Good move by Fandi to call up young players

I applaud interim national coach Fandi Ahmad for calling up three young footballers into the national team ahead of the Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup (Three new faces in Fandi Ahmad's first Singapore squad; Aug 29).

Though the trio are not guaranteed a place in the final squad, the fact that Fandi dared to call them up for training with the national team shows his forward-thinking.

If Fandi did this consistently, it would provide hope to aspiring young footballers that they would be recognised, as long as they worked hard and played well.

In addition, this would also send a subtle signal to the senior national team players that they cannot be complacent as there are ready replacements.

In a way, Fandi's approach mirrors that of Gareth Southgate, whose England team relied largely on young players and did very well in the recent World Cup.

With a good blend of experienced and young players, coupled with Fandi's astute coaching and superb management skills, I have full confidence that we will do well in the upcoming Suzuki Cup tournament.

Sebastian Tan