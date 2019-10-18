Forum: TOC has been upfront about operations

I refer to the letter, TOC Must Clarify Its Intentions, by Ms Chng Hui Ling ‬(Sept 29).

In the letter, Ms Chng said it was disturbing that The Online Citizen's (TOC) articles criticising Singapore were masqueraded as pieces written by Singaporeans when in fact the writers were foreigners.

Ms Chng also asked why I allow foreigners to write negative articles about Singapore and then pass them off as being written by Singaporeans, and asked if the website would not lie to the readers again.

I would like to state that the allegations made by Ms Chng are categorically untrue and baseless.

If one were to look at the Internet records of TOC's description, one will note that we have declared upfront since 2017 that while we had been supported by local volunteers over the decade, we have since made a few changes to ensure the sustainability of our operations.

Furthermore, earlier this year, when asked by a member of the public about the staffing of TOC, I did not shy away from confessing that TOC does hire foreign staff due to the lack of resources.

Therefore, Ms Chng's comments about TOC and myself have caused unfair damage to TOC's reputation.

Terry Xu

Editor

The Online Citizen