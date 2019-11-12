Forum: Robust cyber security needed for autonomous vehicles

With autonomous buses and cars on the horizon, I sincerely hope that government agencies keep a tight rein on service providers to ensure cyber-security robustness and identify security weaknesses or vulnerabilities before vehicles are deployed (Most hackers are not hoodie-wearing crooks in dark rooms, Nov 9).

It is also critical to know how to manage things should autonomous buses go rogue and affect the transport system.

Autonomous vehicles take on more importance as cyber criminals could hack into systems and take over control to commit acts of terrorism. Damage to lives and or property could be catastrophic.

Cyber security is pivotal to our nation and our people. We must never let our guard down.

Juliana Ang Hiok Lian