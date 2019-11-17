Forum: NEA needs to give useful info on haze

The days of haze caused by forest fires in Indonesia are gone with the change in wind conditions.

However, the air quality has not improved.

It is of grave concern to note that the National Environment Agency (NEA), in a Facebook post, attributed the current haze to an "accumulation of particulate matter". It added that it is monitoring the situation and that meantime expect rain and wind to clear the haze.

Such general statements are not very reassuring.

The least the NEA could do is to analyse and identify the particulate matter and to trace its source.

The current wind condition is weak and the source of the contamination in the air can only be local or near our city state.

Better information and action are needed from NEA to assure the public.

Denny Sim