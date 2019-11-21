Forum: Help falling between the cracks

Often, we do not know the reasons behind people becoming homeless and landing on the streets (Homeless or are they sleeping rough?, by Mrs Ann Wee, ST Online, Nov 19).

Some people live so close to the edge that when enough things go wrong, they fall into the abyss of homelessness (1,000 homeless people sleeping on the streets in S'pore: Study, Nov 8).

Tragedy and disappointment can strike any of us at any time.

I have seen people tucked in for the night shielded behind pieces of cardboard boxes at underpasses and void decks, trying to stay as comfortable as they can.

Most of us pretend that homeless people do not exist. Many societies find homeless people lingering on the streets an embarrassment.

We look through them, turn away, do not meet their eyes, and whenever possible, avoid them.

People would rather leave solving the problem, and ministering to the homeless, to someone else (More offer refuge for the homeless, Nov 9).

The growing population of homeless is a strong indicator that whatever help we are offering is missing its mark.

However good our intentions, however many programmes we have in place, the people in most dire need of them are getting lost, not benefiting from the system, and not getting the help they need.

And without help they will not be able to get off the streets.

I have a strong sense that those who are in the most dire need, or the least functional, may not be able to find their way to access established programmes for help.

Sherman Goh Keng Hwee