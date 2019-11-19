Forum: Full details of Singapore-India pact can clear misguided notions

I agree with the Straits Times editorial's contention that "the spread of incorrect and misleading information" on policy issues through social media has the potential to harm Singapore's social fabric (Distinguishing fact from fiction, Nov 13).

I also support the editorial's call that Singaporeans "must be able to distinguish fact from fiction".

For many months now, a deluge of information about the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ceca) has circulated online.

Some of it is still circulating on various social media and public platforms.

Most, if not all, of this information condemned the agreement as unfairly lopsided in favour of India.

As a result, much vitriolic criticism has been directed at the Government.

While it is easy to implore the millions of ordinary Singaporeans to distinguish fact from fiction in relation to Ceca, the reality is they do not have the wherewithal to gather the facts and figures to make a well-informed judgment.

Many Singaporeans are convinced that Ceca has enabled Indian nationals to steal their jobs.

To be fair, in the absence of information from reliable sources, Singaporeans cannot be faulted for their perception that Ceca has opened the floodgates for Indian nationals to come to our shores.

All they see is an overwhelming number of Indian nationals working in places like the Marina Bay Financial District and Changi Business Park, and living in certain residential districts like the East Coast.

Therefore, many Singaporeans are unlikely to accept the editorial's assertion that it is "untrue" Ceca has helped Indian nationals take away their jobs.

Accordingly, ST should publish a comprehensive report so that Singaporeans can better understand Ceca and be disabused of any misguided notions.

This report should account for, among other things, the presence of the large number of Indian nationals (including those who have acquired citizenship) in our midst and how such a number compares with that for other nationals.

A presentation of what the editorial referred to as "a rational calculation of costs and benefits" might persuade Singaporeans that Ceca is not against their interests.

Ang Ah Lay