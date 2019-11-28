Forum: Don't ignore hoarders, help them

Over the past months, there have been a few news reports about hoarders.

Many of them are elderly and live alone in one-room rental flats, with no family members to support them. They also likely suffer from mental health issues.

Instead of avoiding or ignoring these hoarders, immediate neighbours should keep a lookout for them or alert organisations that can help them. The least they could do is to call the police.

There had been reports of fires and deaths in the homes of hoarders and these unfortunate incidents have to stop.

Perhaps grassroots volunteers and social welfare officials who visit these hoarders should raise the alarm to the relevant agencies to get them help.

Neo Poh Goon