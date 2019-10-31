Forum: Condo row could have been avoided with automated carpark entry

I am surprised that the condominium where a recent altercation took place still deploys guards to man vehicle entry into its carpark.

Carparks in Housing and Development Board estates now have automated systems that differentiate season-parking ticket holders from visitors.

While lawmakers and security association leaders are advocating the extension of harassment laws to better protect security officers (Security union, groups back officer abused by condo resident, Oct 28), a more effective approach is to push for an automated carpark entry system.

Liu Fook Thim