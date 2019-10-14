Forum: Clear footpaths and get more people walking

I applaud the Government for banning advertisements of packaged drinks with very high sugar content.

But we are missing the bigger target in the fight against diabetes - getting people to exercise and take part in physical activities on a regular basis.

We should ban personal mobility devices (PMDs) on park connectors and pedestrian pathways so people can walk safely to bus stops and MRT stations.

The elderly can take part in group walks while chatting with friends on the park connectors. Parents or grandparents can take young children out for walks without fear of speeding PMDs.

Sum Kam Weng