Expired ez-link card's value can be refunded

We thank Ms Poon Mui Kei for her letter (No more refund for ez-link cards, Feb 22).

If an ez-link card has expired, the cardholder can transfer the remaining value to a new card sold at a subsidised rate of $3, compared with the usual $5 card cost.

For ez-link cards that have expired within two years, the cardholder can also request for a refund to be made to his bank account by submitting the completed refund request form at any TransitLink ticket office.

The remaining value will be credited into his bank account after 14 working days.

Janice Xu (Ms)

Senior Manager, Marketing Communications

EZ-Link Pte Ltd