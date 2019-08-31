Encourage reusing containers

There is now more urgency than ever to reduce, reuse and recycle because manufacturing of goods, collecting recyclables and incineration of waste all generate more greenhouse gases.

Small actions that can help reduce such emissions and minimise waste include reusing containers. For instance, reuse the plastic egg cartons. Supermarkets can consider setting up a collection point for the cartons and egg suppliers can reuse them for new batches of eggs.

Another is to encourage food caterers to accept customers' reusable food containers to take away food, or Traditional Chinese Medicine clinics to accept patient's own plastic bottles or Ziplock bags for medicines instead of using brand new plastic disposables.

We do not have a lot of time to reverse a rapidly warming planet.

Amy Choong Mei Fun (Dr)