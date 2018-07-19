Disappointed with Keat Hong Community Club's arrangements

On July 17, The Straits Times carried an announcement, "E-Payment Learning Journey", indicating that there were three-hour tour sessions for seniors to learn about e-payments on July 30.

The announcement said that on that day, there would be hourly departures from 9am to 7pm at the Keat Hong Community Club, with the last session beginning at 4pm.

When I called Keat Hong Community Club that very day to register, I was told that registration had closed.

I expressed surprise that eight such hourly tours had all been taken up within a day.

That was when I was told that Keat Hong Community Club had only two such departure times - at 1pm and 2pm.

The person suggested I try my luck at other community centres which might still have vacancies for the hour I wanted.

I tried to point out the absurdity of having to call every community centre to try and register when the announcement clearly stated that all the hourly tours from 9am to 7pm were being held at the Keat Hong Community Club.

The response I received: "I don't know.

" You'll have to call IMDA (Info-communications Media Development Authority), which organised it."

I am disappointed that in heeding the Government's call for seniors like me to embrace e-learning, I was instead sent on a wild goose chase just trying to register for the course.

Lim Boon Seng