Consider e-system to ensure vehicles from Malaysia are insured

I refer to the report about the Malaysian couple who were compensated after their motorcycle was hit by a rogue driver on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE accident: Couple get $530,000; Aug 29).

It's heartening to know that justice has been served, but what happens in a converse situation?

How can Singaporean motorists get justice if Malaysian drivers and riders cause accidents here?

Currently, there is very little recourse.

The police will not pursue the case unless there is a death, and they usually advise local motorists to seek help in the civil courts.

Our insurance companies make us claim against our own policies, thereby causing an unfair loading of our premiums when we renew.

This is even when we have clear evidence or even witnesses.

The police and the insurance companies simply say it's too much of a hassle.

What's more, there are cases of motorists coming to Singapore without any insurance coverage.

Every day, we see thousands of motorcycles and cars visiting us from across the border.

With the electronic systems we have in place on the roads and at our checkpoints, I cannot see why we cannot have an e-data system to track the motorists coming over and ensuring they have insurance cover.

The system can also work for Singapore cars going over to Malaysia.

Our authorities need to look into this.

Peter Loon Seng Chee