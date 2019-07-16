Clear toilet signage part of good train system

While going through the gantry at Serangoon MRT station (near the NE Line) recently, I overheard a woman asking for directions to the nearest toilet.

After getting the information from the staff, she hurriedly moved on and got on the long travellator ride towards the Circle Line connection only to find herself lost again.

Noticing her despair, I pointed out the location of the obscure toilets outside the gantry.

A first-class train system like ours should have more easily accessible toilets with clear and well-positioned signage.

Kang Choon Tian