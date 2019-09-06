Changes to religious harmony Act will ensure peace for generations

Trinity Christian Centre fully supports the proposed amendments to the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act (Moves to bolster Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act, Sept 3).

The prevalence of the Internet and social media has enabled people to communicate in ways never imagined possible before.

However, it also provides a cloak of anonymity that can impact religious and racial harmony.

It is everyone's responsibility, leader or member, to exercise graciousness and not be careless with their actions.

In Singapore, we have been able to freely exercise our faith and religious practices.

We have a successful model of religious and racial understanding that has worked well for us. This peace we have today is jealously guarded because we remember the racial riots of 1964 and do not desire any semblance of it to ever repeat in our nation.

This Bill will continue to ensure the generations that follow will value the same religious and racial harmony that we have built together over the decades.

Singapore needs to do what it takes to remain a harmonious multi-ethnic and multi-religious society for generations to come.

We stand behind the amendment because we believe in the social fabric that makes Singapore uniquely Singapore.

Dominic Yeo

Lead Pastor

Trinity Christian Centre