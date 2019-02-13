Bus captains need to be more thoughtful

There is a need for our bus captains to be more conscious of the older and disabled people who use the public transport services.

One poor habit of theirs is stopping the bus too far away from where the passengers are supposed to alight.

Quite often, the commuter has to either leap on to the bay or get down on the area between the bus and the bus bay, when alighting.

This is difficult in particular, for people like me with disabilities, but also people with children and elderly folk.

Drivers must be trained to stop the bus in a manner which allows commuters to alight from the bus with ease.

I hope the respective bus companies will look into this.

Sukumaran A. Nair