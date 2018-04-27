Blind person not given HDB home insurance

A friend recently bought a resale Housing Board flat with his sister. Both of them are in their 40s.

He applied for the Home Protection Scheme (HPS), which "protects members and their families against losing their HDB flat in the event of death, terminal illness or total permanent disability".

My friend is educated, gainfully employed and earns a decent salary. In his application, he had declared that he is totally blind. In fact, he was born blind.

His HPS application was rejected, and the reason stated was "health conditions". How is a person's total visual impairment since birth a "health condition"?

Does this mean that all people who are visually-handicapped are not eligible for the HPS since, according to the definition by CPF, they are already totally permanently disabled from the start?

Could the relevant authority look into this matter?

Discrimination against any individual with special needs goes against the nation's aim of working towards an inclusive society.

Ng Kim Yong (Mrs)