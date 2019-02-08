Be sensible about hongbao giving at crematorium

It is strange that the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) prohibits Mandai Crematorium workers from accepting red packets from bereaved families (Workers at crematorium in trouble over red packets; Feb 2).

There are several reasons why I think this is not only a non-issue but also a waste of the CPIB's time and resources.

First, the money that is involved is usually a token amount - sometimes as little as $5. I have received a hongbao of $4 for helping out at a funeral.

Second, the practice is more a cultural one, and for some, a religious one. It is done to express thanks or to extend blessings to the worker.

Finally, it is only respectful to accept the token of thanks from the bereaved family.

It can be hurtful for a person to express his heartfelt appreciation for the help received during a difficult period only to have it rejected.

Indirectly, CPIB is also accusing families who give these red packets of offering a bribe.

It is bribery if only the workers ask for it and/or stipulate an amount to be given in return for special services.

The authorities really need to be sensible about such matters.

Tan Whee Cheng