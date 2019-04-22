Award security guards power of detention

Many a time, security guards do not command due respect from the public.

Members of the public will, at times, challenge their instruction and pour scorn on them.

Besides being equipped with the necessary weapons to confront and protect themselves from harm or violent people, security guards must also be awarded the power of detention if they strongly believe that members of the public are going to turn rowdy or commit criminal acts, such as assault, intrusion into private property areas and damage to a private property.

The authorities should also rethink the pay for security guards to accurately reflect their public professional image and long hours of work, including the graveyard shift and on weekends and public holidays.

The starting basic pay of $1,100 a month for security officers is too little.

Lastly, many people view the designation of security guard lowly, as many people think they are there to only guard the door access.

Perhaps we should bestow upon them a more respectful title, such as private police officer or guardian policeman.

Donny Ho Boon Tiong