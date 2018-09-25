Are thermal cameras the best use of NEA's resources?

I read with interest that the National Environmental Agency (NEA) is investing in thermal cameras to catch illegal smoking (Cameras to be deployed to detect illegal smoking; July 10).

Although it is commendable that we are looking at improving efficiency, we must also ask if that is the priority for NEA, and if errant smokers warrant such costly policing.

We have always complained about inhaling second-hand cigarette smoke and I would prefer it if NEA could clarify exactly how bad and unhealthy it is vis-a-vis this island state's various pollutive industries, such as chemical, oil, manufacturing, semi-conductor and our coal power station.

Perhaps NEA might better utilise the resources for rodent infestation and the mosquito problem instead, which have still not been effectively dealt with.

Tan Kuang Yu