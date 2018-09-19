Need to address bullying in schools

The report (Republic 'has third highest rate of bullying globally'; Aug 20, 2017) said 15-year-olds here experience more bullying than their peers in 50 other countries and economies.

This problem must be addressed and eventually eradicated.

The first step is to ask why kids bully.

Negligence by parents is a very common reason.

A child who does not get enough attention at home can bully his peers in a bid to seek recognition.

Another reason could be that the child is being bullied at home.

If there is nothing wrong with the child's home environment, learning about his social life is not a bad idea.

In any case, communication is the first step to solving the issue.

The next step is to impart the qualities of respect and kindness to the child by practising these at home.

Encouraging positive behaviour will help strengthen these characteristics further.

Sharma Sanskriti Satyakam, 18

University student