Make national language compulsory

With Singapore commemorating its bicentennial this year, I think it is a good time to make Malay, Singapore's national language, compulsory in schools.

I got to know more about Singapore's heritage and Malay culture while following the bicentennial celebrations, and I now understand why our national language is Malay.

I now feel more pride when singing our National Anthem in Malay, and I believe that if more students are taught Malay in school, they, too, will follow suit.

Our closest neighbours also share a similar language, so learning Malay will give us a common bond with friends in neighbouring countries.

Tan Yuqing, 17

Polytechnic Year 2 Student