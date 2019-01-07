Abolish credit card annual fees

Every year, credit card companies send their customers a bill for their credit card's annual fees.

In the past, it was easy to call the bank and get the fee waived, but this task has become more daunting now that banks have digitised their processes.

The young may not face any issues going online to request the waiver, but many older customers are not as tech-savvy and must therefore visit the bank in person.

Given that annual fee waivers are granted almost automatically, as banks know that customers can cancel a card if the waiver is not given and competition is fierce, why subject customers to this unnecessary layer of bureaucracy?

I suggest that credit card companies abolish annual fees entirely.

While I understand that this is not as feasible for some credit cards that peg their annual fees to rewards or cashback, surely it can be done for the majority of cards.

Cheng Choon Fei