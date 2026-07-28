Zhongji Innolight raises $8.8 billion in Asia’s second-largest listing of 2026

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The listing is poised to become Hong Kong’s biggest share sale in nearly seven years.

SINGAPORE – Chinese optical parts maker Zhongji Innolight said on July 28 it had priced its Hong Kong listing at HK$980 per H share, raising HK$53.41 billion (S$8.8 billion ) in Asia’s second-largest listing in 2026.

The Shenzhen-listed company sold 54.5 million Hong Kong shares in the deal.

The final offer price was below the maximum limit of HK$1,010 set when the deal was launched last week.

The listing is poised to become Hong Kong’s biggest share sale in nearly seven years, since Alibaba’s US$12.9 billion (S$16.7 billion) secondary listing in 2019, according to LSEG data.

The deal ranks second among Asia’s share offerings in 2026, trailing only Chinese chipmaker CXMT’s US$8.6 billion Shanghai IPO.

CXMT shares soared 466 per cent in their market debut on July 27 .

Zhongji Innolight manufactures optical transceivers, devices that enable high-speed data transmission through fibre-optic cables.

The components are widely used in data centres, cloud computing networks and AI systems.

The listing coincides with China’s push to cultivate domestic artificial intelligence champions as US-led export controls restrict access to advanced semiconductors, and comes amid a wave of fund-raising by Chinese technology firms in Hong Kong’s buoyant equity market.

At the same time, volatility in global chip stocks has tested investor demand for AI-focused companies.

Zhongji Innolight has said proceeds from the listing will be used for research and development, global manufacturing expansion, supply chain upgrades, acquisitions and general working capital purposes.

Shares are due to start trading in Hong Kong on July 30.

Zhongji Innolight’s first-quarter net profit nearly quadrupled to 6.32 billion yuan (S$1.2 billion) from 1.69 billion yuan a year earlier, while revenue nearly tripled to 19.5 billion yuan from 6.67 billion yuan, its filings showed.

The company said the growth was driven by stronger demand from major customers investing in AI infrastructure.

The company generated 61.7 per cent of its revenue from the US in the first quarter of 2026.

Zhongji Innolight has said its inclusion on a US Department of Defense list of “Chinese military companies” in June does not, by itself, restrict business with US customers or trading in its securities. REUTERS