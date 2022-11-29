Yuan's the new dollar as Russia turns to the Chinese currency amid sanctions

MOSCOW/SHANGHAI - Chinese entrepreneur Wang Min is delighted about Russia’s embrace of the yuan. His LED lights company can price contracts to Russian customers in yuan rather than dollars or euros, and they can pay him in yuan. It’s “win-win”, he says.

Wang’s plans have been transformed by the conflict in Ukraine and the subsequent Western sanctions on Moscow that have shut Russia’s banks and many of its companies out of the dollar and euro payment systems.

His contract manufacturing business with Russia has been small in the past, but now he’s preparing to invest in warehousing there.

“We hope that next year sales in Russia can account for 10-15 per cent of our total sales,” said the businessman from China’s southern coastal province of Guangdong, whose annual revenue of about US$20 million mainly comes from Africa and South America.

Wang is seeking to capitalise on a rapid “yuanisation” of Russia’s economy this year as the isolated country seeks financial security from Asian powerhouse China. He sees a win-win situation in Chinese exporters reducing their currency risks and payment becoming more convenient for Russian buyers.

While the yuan, or renminbi, has been making gradual inroads into Russia for years, the crawl has turned into a sprint in the past nine months as the currency has swept into the country’s markets and trade flows, according to a Reuters review of data and interviews with 10 business and finance players.

Russia’s financial shift eastwards could boost cross-border commerce, present a growing economic counterweight to the dollar and limit Western efforts to pressure Moscow by economic means.

Total transactions in the yuan-rouble pair on the Moscow Exchange ballooned to an average of almost 9 billion yuan (S$1.72 billion) a day last month, exchange data analysed by Reuters showed. Previously, they rarely exceeded 1 billion yuan in an entire week.

“What happened was that it became suddenly very risky and expensive to keep traditional currencies - dollar, euro, British pounds,” said Andrei Akopian, managing director of Moscow-based investment firm Caderus Capital, citing the potential danger of a bank that keeps foreign currency deposits being sanctioned.

“Everybody was motivated and even pushed towards the rouble or other currencies including, and first of all, the renminbi.”

Indeed, yuan-rouble trading totalled 185 billion yuan in October, more than 80 times the level seen in February when Russia launched what it refers to as a “special military operation” in Ukraine near the end of the month, according to exchange data.

The surge of interest has seen the yuan’s share of the currency market jump to 40-45 per cent from less than 1 per cent at the start of the year, said Dmitry Piskulov, international projects head at the Moscow Exchange’s foreign-exchange market department.

By comparison, the dollar/rouble pair, which commanded more than 80 per cent of trading volumes on the Russian market in January, has seen its share drop to about 40 per cent as of October, according to exchange data and the central bank.

The US Treasury declined to comment on the yuan’s growing presence in Russia.