Young Chinese spurn traditional investments in favour of gold

SHANGHAI – Gold buyers in China are getting younger, as a property market downturn, weakening stocks and currency and low bank deposit interest rates have left them with dwindling options to save for rainy days in a sputtering economy.

The trend underscores heightening uncertainty about growth prospects in the world’s second-largest economy, which has not recovered from Covid-19 lockdowns as fast as consumers and job hunters had expected.

“The employment market has not been very good,” said Ms Linda Liu, 26, who works for a pharmaceuticals company in Beijing, but worries about job stability. “Buying gold makes me feel better.”

“I want gold jewellery instead of diamonds for my wedding.”

China is the world’s top buyer of physical gold and analysts say in 2023 it has been an increasingly important driver behind a rally in global spot gold prices, which hit all-time highs on Dec 4.

Analysts expect Chinese demand for the safe haven metal to remain high as economic growth grinds lower in coming years and foreign investment outflows weigh on the renminbi, while the property market is still looking for a bottom.

“Incomes are not really appreciating, real estate is not really appreciating, the stock market is not really appreciating,” said Mr Jacques Roizen, managing director of consulting at Digital Luxury Group in Shanghai.

“Gold is a little bit of a unicorn in this environment.”

Gold and silver jewellery have been among the best performing consumer goods in China in 2023, with a 12 per cent rise in value year on year in January-October, outpaced only by garments, according to the latest retail sales data.

A Chinese consumer survey released by jewellery firm Chow Tai Fook in late October found 70 per cent of consumers aged between 18 and 40 intend to purchase pure gold jewellery.

While China has long been a top global consumer of gold jewellery, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group managing director Kent Wong said that traditionally, customers in China have been older.

“We’ve found people aged 18 to 24 have started to buy gold jewellery, and we were very surprised by this,” Mr Wong said.

Chinese social media discussions about steady gold accumulation abound, with users recommending small jewellery and marble-like gold “beans” as small as one gram that could be purchased even by those with low incomes for 450 yuan (S$85) to 550 yuan.

Beijing student Nadia Qi, 21, has spent as little as she could of her pocket money on daily necessities while spending more than US$2,000 (S$2,681) on gold bars and jewellery so far in 2023.

“The only thing that I can trust and makes me feel relatively safe now is investing in gold,” said Ms Qi, who plans to buy at least 20g a year for rainy days. “The deposit rate is way too low, and investing in the stock market is too risky.”