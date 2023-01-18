Yields on six-month T-bills hover around the 4 per cent levels while one-year T-bill plays catch-up

SINGAPORE - – Yields continue to fall for six-month Treasury Bills (T-bills) as the upward pressure on interest rates eases.

The yield at Wednesday’s auction came in at 4 per cent. That’s down from 4.2 per cent on Jan 5, 4.28 per cent on Dec 21 and the 30-year high of 4.4 per cent in the December 8 auction.

It’s been a steady decline but some experts feel it has reached its floor, for now at least.

All eyes will now be on whether yields for one-year T-bills are more resilient.

The most recent auction – on Oct 13 – gave investors a yield of 3.72 per cent but some analysts expect this will go higher at the auction on Thursday (Jan 26) based on recent benchmark yields in financial markets.

While today’s auction of six-month T-bills continued the trend of falling yields, demand remained healthy, even with the offer size increasing by $300 million from the Jan 5 issue.

There were just over $13 billion worth of applications for $5 billion of T-bills – a subscription rate of 2.61, indicating $2.61 applications for every dollar offered.

That rate was up slightly on the 2.56 figure recorded on Jan 5.

DBS Bank’s senior rates strategist, Mr Eugene Leow, said yields for T-bill could be limited by the expectation that the US Federal Reserve may be close to the end of its cycle of interest rate hikes.

Mr Lim Teng Chong, senior research analyst for global fixed income at Bondsupermart, noted that the strengthening Singapore dollar could also have contributed to the recent fall in yields.

A rising Singdollar makes the currency relatively more attractive than the US dollar.

Interest rates for the greenback will have to be relatively higher to compensate holders, who could have switched into the Singdollar.

However, Mr Lim and Mr Leow do not expect yields on six-month T-bills to go below 4 per cent.

Mr Leow said it is difficult to envisage a sustained fall in T-bill rates unless the US Fed changes its mind and starts cutting interest rates this year.