Yields on Singapore government securities likely to peak in early 2023 even as demand slows

SINGAPORE – The run of ever-rising interest rates that has attracted investors to Singapore government securities like Treasury Bills (T-bills) and Singapore Savings Bonds (SSBs) looks to be winding down.

Growing indications in the United States that rates will not be hiked as aggressively as has been the case for much of the year will inevitably result in softening rates here after months of rises.

Yields on government securities have shot up from below 1 per cent a year a few months back to between 3 per cent and 4 per cent, sparking a surge in demand.

The last two T-bill auctions were so popular that the Monetary Authority of Singapore had to delay the release of the auction results.

The high yields have reflected those surging US interest rates, but markets now expect the Federal Reserve will ease up a little after consumer prices rose less than expected in October.

US Fed chairman Jerome Powell also said this week that smaller rate increases are likely as early as December while warning that the fight against inflation is not over yet.

Interest rates in the US have already responded: The benchmark 10-year Treasury has fallen to 10-week lows of around 3.52 per cent and the two-year note, which moves in line with interest rate expectations, dropped to early October levels of about 4.22 per cent.

In Singapore, benchmark yields for five-, 10-, 15- and 20-year government securities have come down since October.

The trend is now being felt in other government securities: Yields on the two T-bill auctions in November fell after hitting a record high of 4.19 per cent a year in the Oct 27 round.

Mr Wong Di Ming, research analyst for global fixed income at Bondsupermart, expects three more hikes in the US, with rates peaking in early 2023.

Yields on T-bills here will continue climbing in turn but the spread between six-month T-bills and the US Fed funds rate is narrowing as it gets closer to the end of the rate hikes, Mr Wong added.

The Fed funds rate, which is the target rate set by the US central bank, is the level at which banks charge one another for overnight loan of funds. It is now between 3.75 per cent and 4 per cent.

Yields on Singapore Savings Bonds (SSBs) have also dropped.

The January issue is offering an average return of 3.26 per cent a year if held for 10 years, compared with 3.47 per cent a year for the December issue.

January’s SSBs still offer a higher average return than the November issue, which gives an average return of 3.21 per cent a year if held for 10 years.

But if an investor does not hold the January SSBs to maturity, the returns will be much lower than the November issue up until year eight, when the average returns from both issues are similar at 3.19 per cent a year.