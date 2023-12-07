Yen surges against USD, Singdollar after BOJ hints at policy shift

LONDON- The yen staged its biggest one-day rally in almost a year on Thursday, after Japanese monetary authorities offered a surprisingly clear hint at a shift in policy.

The US dollar fell by as much as 1.9 per cent against the yen at one point and was last down by around 1.4 per cent at 144.80.

The Singapore dollar fell by around 1.4 per cent to around 108 yen, levels last seen in September. The Singdollar has been strengthening against the yen since the start of the year, surpassing the 112 level to reach its strongest level on record versus the Japanese currency in November.

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday the central bank has several options on which interest rates to target once it pulls short-term borrowing costs out of negative territory.

Mr Ueda had met Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to explain monetary policy ahead of the central bank’s next decision later this month.

Markets took this as a potential sign that change may be imminent and pushed the yen, which has been punished by speculators taking large bearish positions, higher.

The BOJ has been the lone holdout among central banks, by maintaining a policy of ultra-low rates that sent the yen to its weakest in decades against the dollar and sparked speculation that monetary authorities could intervene to prop up the currency.

But economists now expect that the BOJ will pare back stimulus and scrap its negative interest rate over the coming months as inflation continues above the bank’s 2 per cent price target.

“I mentioned that I’d like to monitor the strength of overall demand and whether wages will continue to rise next year and whether wage gains will spread to prices, especially those of services,” Mr Ueda told reporters after his meeting with Mr Kishida.

His remarks come a day after his deputy, Ryozo Himino, hinted that higher borrowing costs may be getting closer and played down fears over the potential negative impact of a rate hike.

Mr Ueda, who became governor in April, has tweaked the bank’s policy gradually, loosening its grip on long-term government bond yields.

The BOJ’s next monetary policy meeting will be held on Dec 18 and 19. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG