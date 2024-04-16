Yen hits fresh three-decade low as intervention risks rise

TOKYO - Japan’s finance minister stopped short of issuing his strongest warning on possible market intervention in comments that fuelled renewed yen weakness after the currency slumped to a fresh 34-year low overnight.

“We are closely monitoring the latest developments,” Mr Shunichi Suzuki said on April 16 in Tokyo before his departure to Washington for annual International Monetary Fund events and meetings of finance chiefs of the Group of Seven and Group of Twenty nations. “We are prepared to take all possible measures to respond to the situation if it is necessary.”

Mr Suzuki did not roll out the threat of taking “bold” action if needed, the most direct hint of possible intervention in foreign exchange markets, a phrase he used last month when the currency approached the 152 mark against the dollar.

The finance minister’s comments come after the yen set a fresh 34-year low of 154.45 following stronger than expected US retail sales figures. With Mr Suzuki refraining from his maximum threat, the yen weakened to its low for the day.

At 1.48pm Singapore time, the yen was trading at 154.34 per US dollar, dipping 0.04 per cent from its previous close. It edged up 0.14 per cent to 113.0355 against the Singapore dollar.

“The government hasn’t jumped in yet, contrary to my expectations,” said Mr Tsuyoshi Ueno, senior economist at NLI Research Institute. “Since volatility has been quite large and speculators’ positions have been heavily tilted towards selling the yen, it’s getting easier for the authorities to call the move speculative. I see them moving soon.”

Japanese currency officials are in a tight spot as they head to the United States for meetings with their peers. International agreements call on nations to allow markets to determine exchange rates, though they leave the door open for action if there are excessive movements in the market. Strong verbal interventions or a move into the market would put Japan’s actions in the spotlight.

JPMorgan Chase & Co’s private banking unit and Bank of America see 160 as the next potential milestone for the yen against the dollar. T. Rowe Price is mulling over the risk of the yen dropping to around 170 – a level last seen in the 1980s. Japan spent more than US$60 billion (S$81.8 billion) in 2022 to intervene in the currency market to prop up the yen.

“It’s possible the G-20 meeting is somehow causing them to hold back on intervention,” Mr Ueno said.

The latest US data feed into a picture of economic resilience in the US that again pushes back against expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in the coming months.

The difference in US and Japanese interest rates and yields is a key factor behind the weakness in the yen, one that makes it harder for Japanese officials to argue that the currency is out of line with economic fundamentals. That suggests intervention will not change the dynamics and might only slow the pace of moves for the time being.

Mr Suzuki said that currency issues are not currently on the agenda for the G-20 talks. If the topic comes up, he will explain Japan’s position, he added.

There’s quite a high hurdle for Japan to intervene, said said Mr Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management, pointing to the need for a tacit green light from other countries.

With the yen gradually weakening, rises in import prices moderating, and volatility calming down, Japan may even allow the yen to fall to 156 or 157 per dollar, he said. BLOOMBERG