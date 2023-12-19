Yen slides against Singdollar after Bank of Japan stands pat on ultra-loose policy

SINGAPORE – The yen fell broadly on Dec 19 after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged and maintained its forward guidance in a closely awaited decision.

The yen slid more than 0.6 per cent against the US dollar to a session-low of 143.75 following the decision. Against the euro, the yen similarly fell 0.6 per cent to 156.88.

Against the Singapore currency, the yen fell 0.5 per cent to 107.717 as at 11.34am Singapore time.

The decision was in line with market expectations but some investors were on the lookout for signs on whether the doveish central bank might signal an eventual move away from negative interest rates.

“The BOJ will continue to maintain the stability of financing, mainly of firms, and financial markets, and will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary,” the BOJ said in a statement at the conclusion of its two-day monetary policy meeting.

Market focus now turns to BOJ governor Kazuo Ueda’s press conference later in the day for further guidance on the bank’s policy outlook.

“Before the meeting, there were expectations for policy changes, including wording amendments in the statement,” said SMBC chief FX strategist Hirofumi Suzuki.

“The movement of a weaker (yen) is unlikely to become a trend, partly because expectations remain for a policy revision for January-March next year.

Elsewhere, the US dollar languished near roughly five-month lows against the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars, as market sentiment stayed buoyant on the prospect that the United States Federal Reserve could begin easing in 2024.

The Aussie edged 0.28 per cent higher to US$0.6725, having peaked at US$0.6736 in the previous session, its highest since July 31.

The kiwi likewise rose 0.22 per cent to US$0.62255, standing not too far from Monday’s top of US$0.6250.

While some Fed officials have pushed back against market expectations of how soon the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) could cut rates, those comments have done little to sway market pricing and stem the greenback’s decline.

Chicago Fed president Austan Goolsbee on Monday said the Fed is not pre-committing to cutting rates soon and swiftly, and the jump in market expectations that it will do so is at odds with how the US central bank functions.