Yangzijiang Shipbuilding bags $1.05 billion of order wins in Q3

SINGAPORE - Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has secured US$770 million (S$1.95 billion) of order wins for the third quarter of its 2023 financial year.

This brings the total order wins for the first nine months of the current FY year to US$6.54 billion, more than double its US$3 billion full-year target.

The shipbuilder said in a business update on Thursday that it has hit a record high order book of US$14.8 billion year to date and delivered 42 vessels out of its target of 57 for the whole year.

With its order book at an all-time high, the company said it has strong earnings visibility up until mid-2027, with 184 vessels set to be delivered from now till 2028.

Clean energy currently accounts for 58 per cent of the total outstanding order book value.

It is reconfiguring its vessels to capitalise on a relatively stronger international shipping market. The retrofitting process is expected to complete by January next year.

The company also plans to accelerate fleet decarbonisation, particularly among container shipowners, due to their strong financial positions and the onset of fleet replacement cycle. This comes amid a wider industry trend of decarbonising the shipping sector.

Yangzijiang shares rose two cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $1.51 as at 10.18am on Friday, after the announcement. THE BUSINESS TIMES