Yakult Singapore might make more orange Yakult based on demand before it stops for good in end-June

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SINGAPORE – Loyal Yakult Orange lovers stockpiling their favourite flavour before it is permanently discontinued at the end of June can try writing to Yakult Singapore to request more.

When asked if the company would make more orange Yakult before ending production for the flavour, Yakult Singapore told The Straits Times that production volume is adjusted according to consumer demand.

“Therefore, if demand for orange-flavoured Yakult increases, we will correspondingly increase the production of (the drink) to meet that demand,” said the brand’s spokesperson.

ST broke the news on June 10 that Yakult Singapore would be replacing the orange flavour with a new-to-market peach version in July. It will be the first time the brand is refreshing its flavour line-up in Singapore since 1980, when the fat- and gluten-free beverage was launched in orange, grape and apple flavours.

The Yakult Singapore spokesperson added that since the announcement, the company has received numerous comments, messages, e-mails and phone calls from customers, especially orange-flavour lovers, who expressed their sadness over the discontinuation of the flavour.

“We have also received enquiries about the possibility of retaining the orange flavour and introducing the peach flavour as an addition to the mixed pack. However, due to existing production and machinery constraints, we are currently unable to accommodate such changes,” said the spokesperson.

The brand said it is still too early to determine whether sales of Yakult Orange have increased since the announcement.

“That said, we have received feedback from both our outlet promoters and Yakult Ladies that stocks of the orange flavour have been selling quickly, with some locations and Yakult Ladies already running out of stock following the recent announcement,” the spokesperson added.

Yakult Ladies are door-to-door vendors who deliver the probiotic drink directly to homes and offices. Regular customers can place orders with them.