Xi takes flurry of small steps to open China after Biden thaw

HONG KONG - President Xi Jinping’s government has vowed all year to restore foreign investors’ shattered confidence in China. Since a meeting last month with US leader Joe Biden steadied ties, Beijing is gradually putting his words into action.

China has unleashed a flurry of market access concessions in the wake of last month’s leaders’ summit. Beijing approved a long-delayed Mastercard joint venture, then followed up by green lighting one of the world’s largest technology mergers between US chipmaker Broadcom and cloud company VMWare. Last week, officials announced visa-free access to China for six countries.