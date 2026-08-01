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Worth a crack? US eggs make a comeback in Singapore after more than 20 years

The first batch of eggs from the US arrived in Singapore earlier in July.

SINGAPORE – You may soon be able to find eggs from the US in supermarkets here, with producers from the country resuming sales to Singapore after more than two decades.

The US stopped selling eggs to the Republic in the early 2000s after the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) tightened its requirements for imported eggs.

This was the case until the door cracked opened earlier i n 2026 , when US agricultural officials and the SFA agreed on matters including export certification standards and a method to trace eggs if an outbreak of a disease occurs.

The first batch of eggs arrived in Singapore earlier in July, via air freight.

Shipments by sea would take a longer lead time of around 30 to 45 days, by one importer’s estimate.

Importers told The Straits Times that they were still in early discussions with potential buyers, including supermarkets, restaurants and hotels.

But they added that consumers can exp ect the eggs to be priced competitively against those from Singapore and neighbouring markets like Malaysia and Thailand.

“The price was attractive,” said Tay Jing Yong, general manager at Sengkang Import & Export, referring to his purchase from the California-headquartered Hidden Villa Ranch.

“We wanted to buy more than one container, but they only offered us one to start.”

Retail egg prices have fallen sharply in the US in 2026 because of an oversupply. This came as the government stepped in to support producers after a bird flu outbreak in 2025 drove up prices of the kitchen staple.

Greg Tyler, president and chief executive of the USA Poultry and Egg Export Council, told ST that the surplus has allowed US producers to sell more eggs overseas.

For a start, four of them will supply eggs to Singapore.

“We are hoping that they will continue to supply export markets, if the industry finds that international markets are beneficial to them or lucrative,” he said.

Tyler initially expects 1.2 million to 1.5 million US eggs to be exported to Singapore every month.

This is 1 per cent to 2 per cent of what is consumed here.

He hopes US suppliers will eventually serve around 10 per cent of the Singapore market, as Asian markets like Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea have developed a taste for the product.

Consumers in Singapore eat close to an egg a day, which is among the highest rates of consumption in the world, Emily Metz, president and chief executive at the American Egg Board, noted at a July 31 event marking the return of US eggs.

“We are honoured that this door has reopened after more than two decades, and we do not take that responsibility lightly,” she added.

US eggs will meet just a fraction of demand here. Singapore’s egg supply exceeded 2.2 billion in 2025, with Malaysia the largest source of imports, according to official statistics.

Local farms can currently meet less than 35 per cent of egg demand.

Representatives from Singapore and the US open egg cartons that recently arrived in Singapore at an event on July 31. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

SFA’s chief executive Damian Chan said that diversification is key to Singapore’s food security strategy, as the country imports more than 90 per cent of its food.

“As one of the world’s leading food producers and exporters, the US plays a valuable role in Singapore’s efforts to build a resilient and diversified food supply network,” Chan said.

In January, Singapore started allowing eggs imported as supplies to food manufacturers and food service providers to be labelled on bulk packaging.

The move was part of SFA’s broader efforts to facilitate egg imports and strengthen supply resilience.

What will be on offer?

Tay said he is especially keen on importing white eggs offered by US farms, which are preferred by some customers.

He currently mainly imports these eggs from Ukraine, but said the testing process for the product has been lengthier because of risks like radiation from the ongoing war with Russia.

“Because of the war, there is a lot of uncertainty. It’s good to have another source, like the US,” he said.

Another importer, Kai Yong Huat Eggs, has received its first order of white and brown eggs from US-based Hillandale Farms.

Aloysius Lee, the company’s managing director said he is still gauging demand for the eggs, but sees them having a wide appeal because of their reasonable prices.

“I think all can accept (the pricing), even those mini-marts,” Lee said.

“Everything is about the consumer. It is more expensive by a few cents, but for quality eggs, I think it’s worth it.”

Importer Kai Yong Huat Eggs has received its first order of brown and white eggs from the US. PHOTO: USA POULTRY AND EGG EXPORT COUNCIL

Lee, who has tried the eggs he received, said: “Personally, I feel the yolk is more yellow and better in taste.”

Brown and white eggs from Rose Acre Farms, the second-largest producer in the US, were served to attendees at the event to mark the return of US egg imports.

Wesley Ngoi, a chef at Jiak Kim House, a restaurant specialising in modern Asian cuisine, opted to have scrambled eggs. He said: “They taste really nice. They are different and creamier than the usual ones we have.”

Meanwhile, Angela Low, who works for a food importer and distributor that has not yet ordered US eggs, said of the sunny side up she had: “It is lovely. I think the yolk tastes richer. Maybe it was cooked really well.”