World’s biggest 4-day work week trial finds few participants going back to 5-day week

LONDON – The largest-ever trial of the four-day work week found that most British companies participating are not returning to the five-day standard, and a third are ready to make that change permanent.

The study involved 61 organisations and about 2,900 workers who voluntarily adopted truncated work weeks from June to December 2022. Only three organisations decided to pause the experiment, and two were still considering shorter hours, data released on Tuesday showed. The rest were convinced by revenue gains, drops in turnover and lower levels of worker burnout that four is the new five when it comes to work days.

That thousands of employees adopted shorter schedules is notable given that the research occurred during trying economic circumstances that squeezed many British companies, including rapid inflation, political instability and fallout from Brexit.

“I was wondering if it might be a lot harder for companies to make four-day weeks work, and the answer seems to be no,” said lead researcher Juliet Schor, an economist and sociologist at Boston College. Her research has long found that five-day work weeks no longer fit the lifestyles and commitments of modern employees, particularly caretakers.

The British data strongly confirms the findings of smaller trials, whose results were released in December, of companies based in the United States, Ireland and Australia. That research showed equivalent gains in revenue and employee productivity, as well as drops in absenteeism and turnover. Those pilots were smaller, covering roughly half the number of companies in the British trial, and a third of the employees.

The British results are the second major data release in an ongoing series of four-day tests coordinated by 4-Day Week Global, a New Zealand-based non-profit advocacy group. With each iteration, the researchers adjust their data collection, as well as begin tracking the long-term effects of lighter schedules.

Although the studies are well-designed and include organisations across a swathe of industries, weak points include participating organisations skewing smaller and the trials not being randomised: the participating organisations all opt in and invest substantial efforts in training and planning – meaning that leaders are biased towards championing shorter work schedules.

Working less in a cost-of-living crisis

Employees who had a taste of the shorter work week in the trial liked what they found.

With the new schedule, workers reported improvements in everything from stress, fatigue and health to their personal life. The time that men spent looking after children increased by more than double that of women during the trial. None of the 2,900 participants said they wanted to ditch the four-day arrangement, and 15 per cent even said that no amount of extra money could make them return to five days.

Most companies adopted four-day schedules, although a small percentage opted for shorter five-day arrangements or, in the case of seasonal businesses like restaurants, an annualised four-day week model in which longer opening times in summer would compensate for shorter days in winter.

However, recent evidence showed that many in Britain actually wanted to work more hours. Many saw that as a lifeline to boost their earnings in the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), a body for human resources professionals.

“The point of the trial is to gather evidence from a wide variety of companies to challenge the view that it cannot be done,” said Mr Jon Boys, senior labour market economist at the CIPD. “The big risk is that a 20 per cent reduction in hours requires a 25 per cent increase in productivity to keep output steady.”