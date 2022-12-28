World economy faces more pain in 2023 after a gloomy year

PARIS - This was supposed to be the comeback year for the world economy following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead, 2022 was marked by a new war, record inflation and climate-linked disasters. It was a “polycrisis” year, a term popularised by historian Adam Tooze.

Get ready for more gloom in 2023.

“The number of crises has increased since the start of the century,” said Professor Roel Beetsma, professor of macroeconomics at the University of Amsterdam.

“Since World War II, we have never seen such a complicated situation,” he told AFP.

After the Covid-19-induced economic crisis of 2020, consumer prices began to rise in 2021 as countries emerged from lockdowns and other restrictions.

Central bankers insisted that high inflation would only be temporary as economies returned to normal. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February sent energy and food prices soaring.

Many countries are now grappling with cost-of-living crises because wages are not keeping up with inflation, forcing households to make difficult choices in their spending.

Central banks have played catch-up. They started to raise interest rates in 2022 in an effort to tame galloping inflation – at the risk of tipping countries into deep recessions, since higher borrowing costs mean slower economic activity.

Inflation has finally started to slow down in the United States and the euro zone.

Careful spending

Consumer prices in the Group of 20 developed and emerging nations are expected to reach 8 per cent in the fourth quarter before falling to 5.5 per cent next year, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

In the 27-nation European Union, €674 billion (S$966 billion) have been earmarked so far to shield consumers from high energy prices, according to the Bruegel think tank.

Germany, Europe’s biggest economy and the most dependent on Russia energy supplies, accounts for €264 billion of that total.

One in two Germans say they now spend only on essential items, according to a survey by EY consultancy.