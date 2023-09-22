World-class facilities and mentorship from experts: How microelectronics start-ups can find support for growth

A comprehensive ecosystem to fully support the research and development (R&D) journey, dedicated microelectronics lab facilities and valuable mentorship from industry professionals. These are just a handful of the benefits a microelectronics start-up gets to enjoy when they enter the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) ecosystem.

Amid continued demand and a robust growth forecast, the microelectronics sector is ripe with opportunities for start-ups to enter the fray and make their mark on the field. Based on a report by McKinsey & Company, the global semiconductor market alone is anticipated to be worth US$1 trillion by 2030, representing a particularly promising career path for young professionals.

For many budding start-ups, the challenge lies in transforming their ideas into viable products and finding use cases to drive market adoption. Up-and-coming ventures at this critical juncture require every advantage to stay ahead of the competition.

Nurturing the next generation

Since 2022, HKSTP has partnered with global leading semiconductor company Infineon Technologies Hong Kong on a co-incubation programme, which supports early-stage microelectronics ventures in bringing their inventions to fruition.

The three-year programme was launched with the younger demographic of innovators and entrepreneurs in mind and focuses on nurturing high-potential, developing microelectronics start-ups. By inviting students and innovators from around the world to Hong Kong to tap on the potential of the city’s fast-growing microelectronics sector, it aims to accelerate innovation by helping up-and-coming ventures fast-track the commercialisation and adoption of their technology.

Other than making use of HKSTP’s state-of-the-art facilities, participants can draw on the rich knowledge, expertise and technology of Infineon, one of the world’s top semiconductor outfits. This is achieved through training sessions, partnership on trial projects and access to cutting edge technologies and new business opportunities.

A collaborative microelectronics ecosystem

The first-year anniversary of the co-incubation programme was recently celebrated at the Microelectronics Ecosystem Conference. The event was organised by HKSTP and Infineon in tandem with The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST).

Since the programme’s inception, almost 200 HKSTP partner companies, universities and InnoHK Centres have benefited from training sessions on different microelectronics themes. Additionally, six real-life application projects are being developed in collaboration with companies located at HKSTP’s various sites.

At the event, global leaders and experts shared insights related to talent, research and the industry in the microelectronics field to inspire young professionals. Another aspect of the conference was a technology display of over 40 showcases spanning important focus areas like smart mobility, healthcare and new energy – which highlighted Hong Kong’s diverse strengths in microelectronics innovation and applications.

This included Hessner Technologies, a start-up currently under the HKSTP Incubation programme that focuses on delivering power storage and management solutions for low-speed electric vehicles. The company showcased a supercapacitator bracket for the golf cart market that can extend the battery’s operational life.

