Work/Life: Do a budget, even if robbing a bank

SINGAPORE - Imagine that you are planning to rob a bank. You collect a motley crew of friends, zoom in on the neighbourhood branch and assign each pal a role - one to drive the getaway car, another to source disguise and weapons, and one to arrange a hideout.
On the fateful day, you pull off the heist and manage to get away. However, everything that could go off the rails, does.
First, you strike at a time when the bank just cleared out the vault, so you make off with a fraction of what you had hoped for. Then, brainless buddy takes with him his TraceTogether token, which beeps at entry, exposing his identity.
Lastly, the other pal - a James Bond fan - shows up with fancy pistols and an Aston Martin car. These props will later burn through much of the loot.
If only you had made a budget.
You would then have scrutinised the threats to your source of revenue, which might have flagged when the bank transfers cash to the main branch. You would have had better oversight of expenses. And you would have set aside money for contingencies, such as the buddy who now has to flee.
In short, you would not have flown blind.
You are not the only one. In a survey by Clutch, a United States research company, only 54 per cent of small American businesses had a formal budget last year. In other words, almost half the companies had no formal plan that lists cash flow, estimates spending, predicts revenue and buffers for unexpected crises.
But, if you are lucky to work for a firm that lives less dangerously, you should try to understand the budgeting process because it reflects the company's strategy and priorities, says Mr Juvanus Tjandra, advisory partner at KPMG Singapore.
In my view, all executives should get a chance to be involved in the budgeting process.
A paper by Kenyan researchers Wicliffe Anyango, Gladys Rotich and John Kuria Kamau called budgeting "a crucial exercise without which a firm or business cannot achieve much".
Almost every enterprise, regardless of size, complexity or sector, relies heavily on budgets to achieve strategic goals by setting targets, reporting actual performance and grading that performance against the targets, they said.
When I was a corporate executive, budgeting exercises left me with greater appreciation of the business and a deep respect for sales and for the risks that business owners undertake.
Line by line, reading how readily expenses stream out versus how revenues trickle in never failed to make me think twice about how big-ticket projects could be run better, harder, or at all.
And, because budget plans spell out business objectives, benchmarking and performance deliverables, colleagues were more likely to take ownership and cooperate to succeed.
Budget exercises invariably brought me closer to vendors, revealed new opportunities and instilled in me a discipline to expect uncertainties.
There are different ways of making budgets, such as building on the plans of previous years or relying on modelling.
If you are called on to plan a budget for the first time, try using "zero-based" budgeting, Mr Tjandra suggests. This starts with a blank sheet, and has risen in prominence given recent global volatility.
There are four key elements to adopting a zero-based budget, Mr Tjandra notes.
First, create a baseline with a good understanding of the expenses, profitability and return on investments. This is when you list key assumptions, such as project timeline, third-party involvement and time commitment from the company.
Then, identify and prioritise areas with the biggest opportunities for savings and return on investment. Following that, take a holistic and structured approach to determining which activities should be performed and how.
Lastly, roll out a comprehensive planning and execution process. This is where it is important to communicate clear plans, roles and responsibilities, while ensuring that the plan is aligned to business goals and benefits the company, he says.
Common pitfalls when executives present budgets for approval include being unprepared, being defensive and not having the right stakeholders - such as the head of finance - supporting the plan, notes Mr Tjandra.
Of course, budgets do go wrong.
Writing up budgets is not difficult, says events operations professional Eric Kong: "There is a system and there is a template to work on. What we cannot control is the human factor."
Inexperienced, unrealistic, indecisive or inconsistent managers frequently make budgets flop, he adds.
Mr Xan Chong, a director of business events operations, says having a superb spreadsheet is also useless if colleagues do not abide by it.
He gives the example of a sales manager who promised a client a literal "blue sky" hall. The effect cost 40 per cent of the client's budget, leaving little for anything else, including profits to their employer.
"Sales had committed to the client without consultation," he notes.
But hiccups like this are saved by contingencies buffered in the budget. Only 5 per cent of the events that he has to date managed have busted projections, he says.
The idea of budgeting has its detractors, too.
In some companies, they take offline whole finance department for weeks and paralyse operating units for days. Then, there are exercises that are rendered meaningless by bosses who override numbers at will.
Budgets are also wasted if the allocation of resources and discipline in implementation are not observed - or so rigidly followed such that they fail to address changes in business environments.
But detractors should take note of a study from the Dutch University of Twente in 2010, where then doctoral student Yang Qi established that formal budgeting planning promoted higher growth of sales in China's small and medium-sized enterprises.
Dr Yang also found that greater budgetary participation led to better managerial performance.
Mr Tjandra says: "Budgets always invite scrutiny."
And they should. Imagine what might happen if your pals silently take out a credit line for the fancy car, a luxurious hideout and Bond's favourite brand of handguns.
After the robbery, you could end up with a red bottom line and in debt to the bank.