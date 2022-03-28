Work/Life: Do a budget, even if robbing a bank

SINGAPORE - Imagine that you are planning to rob a bank. You collect a motley crew of friends, zoom in on the neighbourhood branch and assign each pal a role - one to drive the getaway car, another to source disguise and weapons, and one to arrange a hideout.

On the fateful day, you pull off the heist and manage to get away. However, everything that could go off the rails, does.

First, you strike at a time when the bank just cleared out the vault, so you make off with a fraction of what you had hoped for. Then, brainless buddy takes with him his TraceTogether token, which beeps at entry, exposing his identity.

Lastly, the other pal - a James Bond fan - shows up with fancy pistols and an Aston Martin car. These props will later burn through much of the loot.

If only you had made a budget.

You would then have scrutinised the threats to your source of revenue, which might have flagged when the bank transfers cash to the main branch. You would have had better oversight of expenses. And you would have set aside money for contingencies, such as the buddy who now has to flee.

In short, you would not have flown blind.

You are not the only one. In a survey by Clutch, a United States research company, only 54 per cent of small American businesses had a formal budget last year. In other words, almost half the companies had no formal plan that lists cash flow, estimates spending, predicts revenue and buffers for unexpected crises.

But, if you are lucky to work for a firm that lives less dangerously, you should try to understand the budgeting process because it reflects the company's strategy and priorities, says Mr Juvanus Tjandra, advisory partner at KPMG Singapore.

In my view, all executives should get a chance to be involved in the budgeting process.

A paper by Kenyan researchers Wicliffe Anyango, Gladys Rotich and John Kuria Kamau called budgeting "a crucial exercise without which a firm or business cannot achieve much".

Almost every enterprise, regardless of size, complexity or sector, relies heavily on budgets to achieve strategic goals by setting targets, reporting actual performance and grading that performance against the targets, they said.