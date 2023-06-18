Working from home becomes a once-a-week treat for more office goers

NEW YORK – A small but growing list of big-name companies like BlackRock, Walt Disney Company and Chipotle Mexican Grill are taking their return-to-office (RTO) mandates up a notch, calling employees back to their desks four days a week.

It is a form of RTO creep, as companies test what has emerged as the post-pandemic norm of two to three days in the office and fan the debate over remote work.

It is also a sign of employers gaining more power in the labour market as layoffs mount and a potential recession looms.

As the Great Resignation took hold, resignation rates soared and staffing shortages hamstrung businesses, forcing companies to embrace flexibility to keep workers.

Now a cooling labour market has emboldened executives determined to get back to a semblance of pre-pandemic normality.

But these moves could backfire among employees who have grown fiercely protective of the work-life balance that remote work affords.

Among the companies instituting more aggressive RTO policies, fast-food chain Chipotle stepped up its on-site requirement to four days a week in May from three since March.

Entertainment giant Disney made its four-day move, up from two or three previously, shortly after the return of chief executive Bob Iger.

Investment firm BlackRock has said employees must be in the office four days a week starting in September, following nearly two years mandating three days on-site.

Social media company Snap and top law firms like Davis Polk and Skadden also have broken ranks to require four days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., meanwhile, has ordered managing directors back to the office five days a week.

Other companies may be watching to see how these policies play out as they consider their own.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if some organisations take their peers’ lead if they wanted to increase the frequency of on-site work,” said Ms Caitlin Duffy, research director in the human resources practice at consulting firm Gartner. “They may have not wanted to be an outlier.”

At the same time, many workers have made major life changes around their hybrid work policies, rearranging everything from childcare to where they live.

“Going back on something that influential to day-to-day life for employees – and not just in work life, but also their life more holistically – this causes so much disruption,” Ms Duffy said.

Employees have voiced fierce opposition through public protests at companies like Amazon.com, Starbucks and Disney.

At Disney, more than 2,300 employees signed a petition urging reconsideration of the policy, saying the mandate will result in “forced resignations among some of our most hard-to-replace talent and vulnerable communities” while “dramatically reducing productivity, output, and efficiency”.

Two or three days a week is the sweet spot for employee engagement and well-being, according to a Gallup survey of more than 16,000 full-time US employees conducted in 2022.

Its data also shows that remote-capable employees who do not work in their preferred location are more prone to burnout and a desire to quit.

This emerging norm is also reflected in data from WFH Research, a group of experts from Stanford University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Chicago and other institutions, that show workers’ desire and employers’ plans for the average number of days worked remotely has stabilised at somewhere between two and three days per week.

Though companies who increase their in-office requirements might not see an immediate exodus – switching jobs takes time – it might be the line at which employees start looking, Ms Duffy said.

Roughly one in two people who work in finance would change jobs – or already have – if their managers required them to spend more time in the office, according to a Bloomberg Markets Live Pulse survey in early June.​