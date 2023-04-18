Working from home a key factor for staff satisfaction as Google tops S’pore best employers ranking

SINGAPORE - The tech industry enthusiastically embraced work-from-home and flexible work arrangements when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, so it is no surprise that sector giant Google has again been ranked as Singapore’s best employer.

The firm, which has clinched the honour for the third year in a row, recognises that flexibility and the ability to control their own schedules is important to employees, and that the option for hybrid work can have a huge influence on how staff regard their employer.

The tech industry has had a challenging year or so, with mass layoffs and company closures, but Google has stuck to its hybrid work arrangements, earning wide backing from its staff, as its top ranking in the Singapore’s Best Employers 2023 list attests.

Consumer goods corporation Procter & Gamble (P&G) came in second, followed by financial services company Wells Fargo. Tech giant Apple and jet engine maker Rolls-Royce make up the rest of the top five, out of more than 1,700 eligible organisations across 27 industries.

Singapore’s Best Employers 2023 ranks the top 250 companies and institutions with at least 200 employees.

The list, which was released on Tuesday by The Straits Times and global data firm Statista, stems from an online survey of around 17,000 employees in September and October 2022.

Companies were given a score based primarily on whether their staff members would recommend their company to a friend or family member. The top score for 2023 was 9.13 out of a maximum of 10, while the score for the 250th place was 6.97.

Statista analyst Wu Ruoh-Yiang said that there was an improvement in overall satisfaction among surveyed employees for 2023 from previous years, with 20 industries out of 27 recording higher overall scores.

Ms Wu said the option of working from home had the most influence on employee satisfaction under the category of working conditions, adding that the average satisfaction in this area had increased from 2022.

Six categories were assessed: Atmosphere at work and potential for development; image; working conditions; workplace; salary; and diversity.

The IT, Internet, software and services industry was outstanding, making it into the top three in each of six categories. The satisfaction of its employees also improved over 2022, said Ms Wu.

Google Singapore managing director Ben King said that while Google allows for significant flexibility as to when and where people work, the company believes in a hybrid model – “three days in the office and two wherever works best”. The firm also enables staff “to work anywhere in the world for a period of four weeks per year”.

Mr King said: “Being named Singapore’s Best Employer for the third year running is something we don’t take for granted, and we’re grateful that employees... continue to view Google as a place they’re proud to be at.

“Our overall philosophy has always been to give Googlers ownership – specifically around their own schedule, time and workplace culture. We have found that if you give people freedom, they will amaze you.”