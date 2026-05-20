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The new career centre will provide workers with job search assistance and upskilling resources.

SINGAPORE – Residents in the north can now get support at a new career centre at AMK Hub run by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), which has also launched an AI workshop series to upskill workers across different industries and points in their careers.

The Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) Career Centre at AMK Hub will provide workers with job search assistance and upskilling resources.

e2i’s 28th touchpoint has a 24/7 lobby equipped with computer kiosks, where residents can access artificial intelligence career coaching tools and job bank platforms.

Speaking at its opening on May 20, NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng noted that Standard Chartered’s May 19 layoff announcement cited AI as one of the reasons behind the cuts.

He said NTUC and its tripartite partners will stand by workers, investing in their ongoing development so they remain employable and valued as human capital.

One move to help future-proof workers is NTUC’s AI-Ready SG: Skills Lab initiative, a series of workshops designed to build AI literacy and practical skills among workers at different levels of proficiency.

The first workshop on May 14 saw about 100 workers with beginner to intermediate levels of AI familiarity trained to use AI tools in their daily work, to improve efficiency and productivity.

The second workshop series, held on May 20 at the e2i Career Centre in Ang Mo Kio, was tailored for AI-proficient workers in creative and marketing roles. Fifteen participants focused on applying tools like ChatGPT or Google Gemini to work functions, such as automating tasks and supporting decision-making.

Ms Queenie Chan, an associate campaign director at online parenting platform Supermom, said she learnt how to use AI-powered research tools Consensus and Google NotebookLM to analyse data for reports.

“The AI tools can help me make a very nice report in minutes,” the 37-year-old said.

NTUC will expand the workshops to different industries. For instance, it will partner with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore to map out the relevant AI skills needed in the aviation industry.

Ms Yogeswary Nithiah Nandan, a career coach with e2i for 12 years, said that there is a growing interest in AI-related upskilling.

“Many jobseekers are concerned about how AI is changing their worlds, and they want to understand how they can work alongside technology instead of being displaced by it,” she said.