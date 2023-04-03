Work Talk Podcast: Where the tech jobs are

In this episode, host Krist Boo and her guests aim to “de-geekify” Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its impact on jobs, including those in the tech sector.

First, the hottest thing: How is generative AI like ChatGPT affecting tech jobs and beyond?

Are there still jobs in the tech sector? How can I get into a tech firm without a technological background? What must I do to stand out?

What do these two tech multinationals, Cisco and Salesforce, offer?

Her guests are Mr Gavin Barfield, Salesforce’s regional chief technology officer for solutions, Mr Koo Juan Huat, Cisco’s regional cybersecurity leader, and Mr Davidson Chua, a second-year computing student.

It’s just three techies making simple tech and job talk.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:04 Using the power of AI in sales and cybersecurity

8:46 Do you even need to go to school to land a job in tech?

13:36 What is it like to work in Cisco and Salesforce?

15:09 How can I get noticed by these tech firms?

18:36 Generative AI: Do I have a choice to not care about you?

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai.

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

