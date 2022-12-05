Work Talk Podcast: Singapore’s rise as a tech city and what it means for Singaporeans

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get our tips on working smarter, getting ahead in your career and investing like a pro with ST’s business correspondents and editors.
It’s been more than four decades since Singapore introduced its first national computerisation plan. Today, the little red dot in South-east Asia has become one of the world’s leading tech cities.
What does that mean? How did we get here? What does it mean for Singaporeans?
Host Krist Boo discusses Singapore’s rise as a global tech city in Work Talk, a podcast to help you work smarter, think deeper and get ahead in your work life.
Joining her in this episode are Mr Anshul Jain, managing director for Southeast Asia and India with Cushman & Wakefield, Ms Yean Cheong, executive director of SGTech, and three computing students from the National University of Singapore, Mr Davidson Chua, Mr Lin Jiayong and Mr Jirapat Jirasevijinda.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:40 What makes a global tech city?
5:30 Have tech firms changed our central business district?
7:12 Singapore’s new sights: digital trust and sustainable tech
8:29 Will tech offer good jobs and opportunities for Singaporeans?
9:43 SME or MNC: Which should young aspiring tech workers choose?
Read more:
S’pore ranks as one of world’s top tech cities
Does S’pore have what it takes to compete globally?
Aim to make S’pore a digital trust hub
Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Hadyu Rahim
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
