Work Talk Podcast: Singapore millennials: the work-life balance generation

Synopsis: Every first Monday of the month, listen to the Work Talk podcast to help you work smarter, think deeper and get ahead in your work life.
“When we were young, we were told like if you study hard, you are going to do very well in life. But after we have done that, we realized that actually, there’s no end to this tunnel. We just have to keep going and going.”
That was Assistant professor Chong Sin Hui, an organisational psychologist who teaches at the Nanyang Technological University.
In this episode 22 of Work Talk, we discuss the findings of an exclusive survey conducted by Milieu Insight for The Straits Times.
Going through answers to the 28 questions that Milieu asked 4,800 millennial respondents over six South-east Asian countries around the month of August, we got a glimpse into the perspectives, aspirations and challenges facing this new generation of leaders aged 27 to 42.
Sin Hui is joined by two of her peers: Mr Darryn Lim, 35, a communications leader at tech firm SAP and Mr Safafisalam Bohari Jaon, 27, a sustainability consultant at Eden Strategy Institute.
Listen to this lively discussion about the challenges, aspirations and worries that our millennials face, and what they are doing to chart their own pathway to success.
Highlights (click/tap):
1:07 No matter how hard we try, it never seems to end
4:20 Stuck between the new world and old standards
8:35 Are our millennial men having it harder?
12:27 Not aspiring to be like our preceding Gen X leaders
13:37 We will be the bridge in the four-generational workforce
14:38 We define our own success
Read more: https://str.sg/ic4e
Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
