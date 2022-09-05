Work Talk Podcast: Oh, how we suck at work appraisals

Why are so many managers bad at giving reviews - assuming that they even do? Do Singapore workers get more hung up over performance grades than workers in other countries?

I am Krist Boo. Join me in our lively talk today about the annual performance review with career business leader at Mercer Singapore, Mr Lewis Garrad, and finance professional, Ms Yang Yang.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:30 Why do performance appraisals mostly suck?

2:54 Are Singapore workers especially competitive in performance reviews?

5:34 Ought managers take a different approach in appraisals post pandemic?

9:57 Should managers appraise millennials and mid-career joiners differently?

12:04 How do you handle a bad review?

16:37 In this tight labour market, how can managers conduct better appraisals to reduce attrition?

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

---

