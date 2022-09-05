Work Talk Podcast: Oh, how we suck at work appraisals

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get our tips on working smarter, getting ahead in your career and investing like a pro with ST's business correspondents and editors.
What would you do if your manager gives you a bad appraisal this year? In this tight labour market, would you throw in the letter with a "Bugger off! Goodbye!"?
Why are so many managers bad at giving reviews - assuming that they even do? Do Singapore workers get more hung up over performance grades than workers in other countries?
I am Krist Boo. Join me in our lively talk today about the annual performance review with career business leader at Mercer Singapore, Mr Lewis Garrad, and finance professional, Ms Yang Yang.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:30 Why do performance appraisals mostly suck?
2:54 Are Singapore workers especially competitive in performance reviews?
5:34 Ought managers take a different approach in appraisals post pandemic?
9:57 Should managers appraise millennials and mid-career joiners differently?
12:04 How do you handle a bad review?
16:37 In this tight labour market, how can managers conduct better appraisals to reduce attrition?
Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
---
