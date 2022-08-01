Work Talk Podcast: Four-day work week - Will it happen in Singapore?

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get our tips on working smarter, getting ahead in your career and investing like a pro with ST's business correspondents and editors.
Seventy companies in Britain are now trying out a shorter work week. It is a six-month trial started by a non-profit community called 4 Day Week Global. The four-day week movement aims to raise business productivity, improve workers’ health, and build stronger social and family ties. It believes that if workers work fewer days in a week, there will be fairer opportunities for women. It will be good for the planet too.
Will Singapore workers see the four-day work week happen sometime?
Join us as we speak to Dr Alex Soojung-Kim Pang from 4 Day Week Global and Ms Louisa Lee, CEO of DP Dental, which adopted the four-day work week 1.5 years ago.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:53 What does the four-day work week really mean?
04:37 Can it work in Asia, where relentless work is sometimes held up as a virtue?
05:22 Is 4 Day Week Global planning to bring the trial to Singapore?
09:26 After 1.5 years, has the four-day week worked as hoped at DP Dental?
14:25 How do we measure productivity with a short work week?
16:13 Could the four-day week be transformational for women?
Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
