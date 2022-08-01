Work Talk Podcast: Four-day work week - Will it happen in Singapore?

Will Singapore workers see the four-day work week happen sometime?

Join us as we speak to Dr Alex Soojung-Kim Pang from 4 Day Week Global and Ms Louisa Lee, CEO of DP Dental, which adopted the four-day work week 1.5 years ago.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:53 What does the four-day work week really mean?

04:37 Can it work in Asia, where relentless work is sometimes held up as a virtue?

05:22 Is 4 Day Week Global planning to bring the trial to Singapore?

09:26 After 1.5 years, has the four-day week worked as hoped at DP Dental?

14:25 How do we measure productivity with a short work week?

16:13 Could the four-day week be transformational for women?

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow ST's new Your Money & Career Podcast channel here:

Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3

Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Read Krist Boo's Column: https://str.sg/wB2P

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!