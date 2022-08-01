Work Talk Podcast: Four-day work week - Will it happen in Singapore?

Is the concept of a four-day work week on the cards for Singapore? Find out more in this episode of Work Talk. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
40 min ago

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get our tips on working smarter, getting ahead in your career and investing like a pro with ST's business correspondents and editors.

Seventy companies in Britain are now trying out a shorter work week. It is a six-month trial started by a non-profit community called 4 Day Week Global. The four-day week movement aims to raise business productivity, improve workers’ health, and build stronger social and family ties. It believes that if workers work fewer days in a week, there will be fairer opportunities for women. It will be good for the planet too.

Will Singapore workers see the four-day work week happen sometime?
Join us as we speak to Dr Alex Soojung-Kim Pang from 4 Day Week Global and Ms Louisa Lee, CEO of DP Dental, which adopted the four-day work week 1.5 years ago.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:53 What does the four-day work week really mean?

04:37 Can it work in Asia, where relentless work is sometimes held up as a virtue?

05:22 Is 4 Day Week Global planning to bring the trial to Singapore?

09:26 After 1.5 years, has the four-day week worked as hoped at DP Dental?

14:25 How do we measure productivity with a short work week? 

16:13 Could the four-day week be transformational for women? 

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow ST's new Your Money & Career Podcast channel here:

Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3

Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Read Krist Boo's Column: https://str.sg/wB2P

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg 

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top